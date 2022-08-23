CROSSFAITH Share Live Video For “Gimme Danger”; Fall North American Tour Begins In September

Crossfaith are coming back to North America next month for their first North American tour since 2015.

The upcoming headline tour, which features support from Crossfaith's UNFD label mates Limbs, kicks off on September 8 in Berkeley, California, and runs through October 9 in Seattle. The band will also appear at several key festivals during the run, including Furnace Fest and Aftershock.

To celebrate their return to North American stages, and to hype up the Crossfaith-ful, the band has shared the live video for "Gimme Danger."

"This music video is made from footage of our first-ever headlining show on a major Japanese outdoor festival," the band exclaims, referencing their appearance at the 2022 Satanic Carnival Festival. "You can feel our raw energy throughout of this video. Go check it out so you can be ready for our headlining world tour that is going to be start next month! BRING THE MAYHEM!"

Dates:

September

8 - Berkeley, CA

9 - Los Angeles, CA

10 - Santa Cruz, CA

11 - San Diego, CA

13 - Phoenix, AZ

15 - Austin, TX

16 - Houston, TX

17 - Dallas, TX

18 - Memphis, TN

20 - Virginia Beach, VA

21 - Durham, NC

23 - Furnace Fest @ Birmingham, AL

24 - Atlanta, GA

25 - Baltimore, MD

27 - Philadelphia, PA

28 - New York, NY

30 - Boston, MA

October

1 - Montreal, QC

2 - Toronto, ON

3 - Chicago, IL

7 - Aftershock Festival @ Sacramento, CA *

8 - Portland, OR**

9 - Seattle, WA**

* Crossfaith only

(Photo - Idan Barazani)