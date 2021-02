Crowbar will be doing another livestream performance on Saturday, February 20th at 4pm Eastern / 1pm Pacific. Tickets, along with poster, t-shirt, and playback options are available now at this location.

Crowbar is expected to release their as yet untitled, 12th studio album later this year. It will be the follow-up to The Serpent Only Lies, which was issued in 2016.

(Photo courtesy of Robin Windstein)