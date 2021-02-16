CROWBAR Returns With Exclusive Livestream This Saturday; Tickets + Limited Merch Designs On Sale Now

The legendary masters of NOLA sludge, Crowbar, will return to your screen with an exclusive livestream this weekend. Set to commence Saturday, February 20 at 4 PM, EST / 1 PM, PST with on-demand replays through February 22, the multi-camera event will feature an updated setlist of Crowbar bruisers and serves as a precursor to the band's eagerly anticipated, as-yet-untitled full-length, set for release later this year via Entertainment One (eOne).

Comments founding guitarist/vocalist Kirk Windstein, "We're getting ready for our third Crowbar livestream! We have a few surprises in the setlist for everyone, and we're upping our production by bringing in Mike Holderbeast as the director! This show is gonna be great, so tune in Saturday February 20th and watch Crowbar level New Orleans!"

Find tickets and exclusive merch items here.

For nearly three decades, the name Crowbar has been synonymous with the word "HEAVY". Since rising ominously from the swamplands of New Orleans in 1990, they've been hailed internationally as one of the world's foremost purveyors of crushing, melodic sludge. The band's most recent release, The Serpent Only Lies, issued in 2016 via Entertainment One (eOne) in North America and SPV overseas, is both an affirmation of the group's staying power and a nod to their legacy. It's an album that stands toe-to-toe with those early Crowbar classics while maintaining the lumbering hooks of mid-period standouts like 1998's Odd Fellows Rest and 2000's Equilibrium.

Already listed among the most anticipated records of 2021, Crowbar's forthcoming new long player promises a sonic bone crush like no other. Stay tuned.