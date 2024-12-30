CRYPTOPSY And ATHEIST Join Forces For Burnt Into Pieces Latin America Tour 2025
December 30, 2024, a day ago
Canadian death metal legends Cryptopsy (pictured above) have teamed up with Florida death metallers, Atheist, to announce the Burnt Into Pieces Latin America Tour 2025.
Says Cryptopsy, "LATAM, are you ready to be Burnt to Pieces? Cryptopsy and the legendary @atheistband are bringing unrelenting chaos to 10 cities this February and March." 🔥🦇🔥
Tour dates:
February
19 - Santiago, Chile
20 - Buenos Aires, Argentina
21 - São Paulo, Brazil
22 - Bogotá, Colombia
23 - San José, Costa Rica
26 - San Luis Potosí, Mexico
27 - León, Mexico
28 - Guadalajara, Mexico
March
1 - Monterrey, Mexico
2 - CDMX, Mexico
Further details and ticket links coming soon.