CRYPTOPSY And ATHEIST Join Forces For Burnt Into Pieces Latin America Tour 2025

Canadian death metal legends Cryptopsy (pictured above) have teamed up with Florida death metallers, Atheist, to announce the Burnt Into Pieces Latin America Tour 2025.

Says Cryptopsy, "LATAM, are you ready to be Burnt to Pieces? Cryptopsy and the legendary @atheistband are bringing unrelenting chaos to 10 cities this February and March." 🔥🦇🔥

Tour dates:

February

19 - Santiago, Chile

20 - Buenos Aires, Argentina

21 - São Paulo, Brazil

22 - Bogotá, Colombia

23 - San José, Costa Rica

26 - San Luis Potosí, Mexico

27 - León, Mexico

28 - Guadalajara, Mexico

March

1 - Monterrey, Mexico

2 - CDMX, Mexico

Further details and ticket links coming soon.