CRYPTOPSY And ATHEIST Join Forces For Burnt Into Pieces Latin America Tour 2025

December 30, 2024, a day ago

news black death cryptopsy atheist

CRYPTOPSY And ATHEIST Join Forces For Burnt Into Pieces Latin America Tour 2025

Canadian death metal legends Cryptopsy (pictured above) have teamed up with Florida death metallers, Atheist, to announce the Burnt Into Pieces Latin America Tour 2025.

Says Cryptopsy, "LATAM, are you ready to be Burnt to Pieces? Cryptopsy and the legendary @atheistband are bringing unrelenting chaos to 10 cities this February and March." 🔥🦇🔥  

Tour dates: 

February
19 - Santiago, Chile  
20 - Buenos Aires, Argentina  
21 - São Paulo, Brazil  
22 - Bogotá, Colombia  
23 - San José, Costa Rica  
26 - San Luis Potosí, Mexico  
27 - León, Mexico  
28 - Guadalajara, Mexico  

March
1 - Monterrey, Mexico  
2 - CDMX, Mexico  

Further details and ticket links coming soon.


Featured Video

KINGDOM IN FLAMES – “Black Widow”

KINGDOM IN FLAMES – “Black Widow”

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources