CYHRA Gearing Up For 2025 - "We're Dropping New Music More Or Less Every Month"

Swedish melodic metallers Cyhra have checked in with the following message for the fans:

"2025 is here, and so are we - stronger than ever!

After some quiet time, we're turning up the volume and kicking off a new chapter. Starting this January, we’re dropping new music more or less every month. Yes, you heard that right — new songs, new vibes, and a new Cyhra era!

But we can’t do it without YOU. We need our incredible fans to keep the fire burning:

- Share our music.

- Tell your friends about us.

- Let the festivals near you know you want Cyhra on their stages!

This restart is powered by the amazing support you’ve shown us over the years, and we’re beyond grateful. Let’s make 2025 a year to remember—together. Stay tuned for our first single, 'Superman', landing January 8th.

Get ready, because this is just the beginning."