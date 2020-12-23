DALRIADA Share New Song From Forthcoming Őszelő Album

Hungarian folk metal band Dalriada has shared another new song called “Őszi ének” (English: Autumn Song), which is taken from their forthcoming album Őszelő to be released in spring 2021.

“Brothers and Sisters! We’re proud and happy to present you ‘Őszi ének’ (Autumn Song) from our Őszelő album. It’s one of our biggest favourite from the new record, and it’s a great summary of our thoughts about Hungarian folk metal these days. If you like it, or even if you don’t, please share your opinion with us, and share the song itself to let it reach as many people as possible!” - András Ficzek (vocals, guitars)

The band premiered the first song from Őszelő in June, “Ezer Csillag” (English: A Thousand Stars) is a unique ballad, an original composition with the authentic sound of traditional Hungarian folk music, featuring the band’s long time collaborators, Fajkusz Banda on violins, violas and double bass.