DAMON JOHNSON & THE GET READY - Battle Lessons Fast Facts

Damon Johnson & The Get Ready recently released their new album, Battle Lessons. Johnson has since provided some Fast Facts for each of the nine songs:

"Battle Lessons" - "The song my teenage band mates and I had dreams of writing."

"Can’t Clap Any Louder" - "A most unique lyric concept and arrangement. And a killer Jim Troglen riff!"

"Talk Yourself Into Anything" - "Originally conceived as being about an individual, the lyric could absolutely be a statement on the times we are living in America."

"Shadow Country" - "A Get Ready tour de force... a badass song featuring Jarred and Robbie’s skills. Title and story inspired by Peter Matthiesons’s book by the same name."

"Let The Healing Begin" - "Wearing my '70s guitar influences proudly (listen for Joe Walsh and Ace Frehley). Best line of the entire album: 'I’m not a scientist… I just throw rocks at windows' (thank you, Audley Freed)."

"Brace For Impact" - "An ode to my girl and me."

"Lightning Bolt (Everything Will Be Alright)" - "First song written back in October ’19. It set the tone, energy and pace of the next songs to come. Love this track!"

"Love Is All You Left Behind" - "Beautiful. The lyric means a great deal to me. It will mean something specifically unique for you, if you let it."

"Casual Beast" - "Pure Quentin Tarantino storyline and characters, yet a personal commitment from artist to listener: Believe in me now."

The video for "Battle Lessons" can be seen below. Order your copy of the album now at this location.

