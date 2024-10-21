DAN LORENZO - "I Feel Bad For METALLICA"; Video

Dan Larenzo from Patriarchs In Black and Hades joined Lair Of The Alchemist for an episode of "Dudes Talkin' Metal". He discusses his current band and their new album, Visioning, as well as Hades and the East Coast thrash and metal scene.

Discussing the current state of the music scene in regards to the internet and streaming, Lorenzo is asked if he thinks things are worse these days, or if he can see the benefits.

He answers, in part, "It's just really hard to capture people's ears and get them to listen to maybe Patriarchs In Black's Visioning three times. People don't have the time or attention span, and I'm as guilty of this as anybody.

He adds, "There's just so much out there, and if it doesn't hit you right away, you're probably not really interested in giving it a chance. I guess the beautiful thing of it is, you can record an album, or finish a song on Sunday night, and the world can hear it days later. That's kind of cool, I love the spontaneity of it. I actually feel bad - this sounds funny - I fell bad for a band like Metallica... they're millionaires and I make nothing but... like, because they're so big, they don't get to release an album every year like I do, because it has to be a hit, they've got to wait years and years. I can't imagine being James Hetfield, and you've got other guys in the band who want to write, and say, 'I'm gonna get to record maybe six of my songs the world can hear maybe every three or four years,' that wouldn't do it for me."

Patriarchs In Black's third album, Visioning, is available via Metalville Records. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Entry"

"What Do They Know? (For The Champions)"

"Before I Go"

"Heart Of Spite"

"Low Price"

"Welcome To Hell Again"

"Whiskey On My Mind"

"Empty Cup"

"Curse My Name"

"A Few Good Men"

"Birth"

"Visioning"

