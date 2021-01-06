DANKO JONES Pays Tribute To KISS - "My No-Makeup Battle Vest Is The Greatest Battle Vest In Hard Rock; Nothing Beats It" (Video)

Toronto rocker Danko Jones is in full KISS worship mode, posting the video below in honour of the band for no other reason than he's a fan. Watch to the end.

Danko recently posted the following message along with a new lockdown performance video:

"Proud to be singing with these gentlemen. 'Iron Fist' by the mighty Motörhead with Mikkey Dee of Motörhead on drums, Jean Genus (Hank Von Hell) on bass, and Dave Baksh (Sum 41) on guitar."



