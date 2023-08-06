DARK HALL Featuring TESTAMENT Bassist STEVE Di GIORGIO To Reissue Dark Hall (2023 Re-Master) In September

After two years of planning, Dark Hall is finally ready to unleash the reissue of Dark Hall (2023 Re-Master) on vinyl, CD, and tape via Subcontinental Records.



Dark Hall was formed by bassist Steve Di Giorgio (Testament, Death, Sadus), saxophone / flute player Flamp Sorvari, and drummer Chris Dugan. It started out to be a studio project that began in April of 1992 as a trio. To expand on the sonic possibilities, they decided to add Eric Cutler on guitar. With the structure of a quartet intact, the recording of the first demo was completed in the summer of 1994. The five song offering was titled Solace, and was recorded mostly at Bay Records in Berkeley, California.

In 1998, Dark Hall pulled their collective intensity together to form what would become the new material, released as an untitled demo, featuring the talents of newly acquired guitarist Ken Schultz.

Subcontinental Records will reissue this masterpiece, more than two decades later, on September 1, 2023. The artwork and tracklisting can be seen below. Pre-orders are available now at this location.

"Synaptic Static"

"Dark Hall"

"The Pharaoh And The Nomad"

"Changing Weather"

"Orange Moon"

"Reaction" (Live)

"Changing Weather" (2023 Re-recorded and Remastered, digital exclusive)