DAVID CROSBY’s Final Band To Pay Tribute To The Music Of CSNY At Santa Barbara Concert In August

David Crosby’s final band will reconvene later this summer for a special concert honoring the folk rock legend, who died back in January, reports Rolling Stone.

The show is both a tribute, as well as a make-up show of sorts: Crosby was originally scheduled to perform a set of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young classics at the Lobero Theatre on February 22 to mark the Santa Barbara venue’s 150th birthday. The gig was obviously called off after his death, but now the band he assembled for that show will gather at the Lobero on August 20 to perform the same setlist Crosby compiled.

The group, using the apt moniker Stand And Be Counted (after the classic CSNY song of the same name), will be joined onstage by special guest Shawn Colvin. The lineup features an array of all-star session and touring players, including Steve Postell (guitar/vocals), James Raymond (keys/vocals, and Crosby’s son), Stevie Distanislao (drums/vocals), Dean Parks (guitar), Chris Stills (guitar, and son of Stephen Stills), Andrew Ford (bass), Lara Johnston (vocals), and Ken Stacey (vocals).

Tickets for the Stand And Be Counted concert aren’t on sale yet, but pricing information is currently available on the Lobero’s website, here.

Crosby died in January at the age of 81 after a “long illness,” according to his family. While no exact cause of death was given, his former bandmate, Graham Nash, later said on the Kyle Meredith With podcast that Crosby died during a bout of Covid-19.

“He was rehearsing for a show to do in Los Angeles with a full band,” Nash said, ostensibly referring to the original Lobero Theatre show. “After three days of rehearsals, he felt a little sick. And he’d already had Covid, and he had Covid again. And so he went home and decided that he would take a nap, and he never woke up. But he died in his bed, and that is fantastic.”

Lineup:

Steve Postell: guitar/vocals – David Crosby, Immediate Family, John Oates

James Raymond: keyboard/vocals – CSN, CPR, Oleta Adams, Spice Girls

Stevie Distanislao: drums/vocals – CSN, CPR, David Gilmour, Kenny Loggins

Dean Parks: guitar – Crosby/Nash, James Taylor, Lyle Lovett

Chris Stills: guitar/vocals – Stephen Stills, Ryan Adams

Andrew Ford: bass – CPR, Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan

Lara Johnston: vocals – Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Doobie Brothers

Ken Stacey: vocals – Michael Jackson, Phil Collins, Elton John