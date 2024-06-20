DAVID ELLEFSON Explains What Surprised Him About KISS, Reveals His Idea For MEGADETH That "Fell On Deaf Ears"

Greg Prato, reporting for Ultimate-Guitar.com:

Being an American metal musician, it's not much of a secret that David Ellefson is a KISS fan. And how could he not be a fan of a game-changing band that was huge as he was growing up? With that in mind, as he's preparing for the new Kings Of Thrash dates, we asked David about his thoughts on the final KISS show and how things went down with their farewell tour. Among other things, he also reflected on some of the aspects of his work in Megadeth as well.

Ultimate-Guitar.com: Do you think KISS has really played their final show?

David Ellefson: "I don't know for sure. I always felt like KISS, if they wanted to, they could always do corporates. I'm surprised there's not a KISS Las Vegas, KISS Tokyo, KISS London, and put some other guys in the make-up and go out and have KISS carry on.

"But look, Gene [Simmons] and Paul [Stanley] are artists and musicians. Gene is already out on tour playing. I get it, I was like that even in and around Megadeth. I still put out a solo record, wrote a book, music is your life. This isn't a job where you just put in your 30 years, clock out, get your gold watch, and play golf. That's not who we are as people.

"I think, at the end of the day, the stage always calls us back. The studio always calls us back. I've talked to some people, and the more they threaten to retire, the better the calls they get for the next gig. I think that's a pure sign that the universe is like, 'Yeah, you ain't done. Keep going."

Kings Of Thrash recently announced their "Anarchy In The UK" tour with special guests Andry and Hellgrimm. The tour is set to kick off October 24 and run through November 2. This tour will feature none other than Grammy Award winning bassist David Ellefson and guitarist Jeff Young, drummer Fred Aching and vocalist/guitarist Chaz Leon.

The tour promises an electrifying experience for fans as Kings Of Thrash makes its debut in the United Kingdom, paying homage to the birthplace of heavy metal. This tour holds special significance as it coincides with the 30th anniversary of the groundbreaking album Youthanasia, platinum (US) and gold (UK) a milestone in Ellefson's illustrious career.

"We are super thrilled to finally bring Kings Of Thrash to the UK, in many ways the origins of heavy metal," said David Ellefson. "Even more so, celebrating some highlights of the 30th anniversary of the 'Youthanasia' album. The UK has been such a fantastic supporter for more than 40 years of our music, so it'll be great to bring to our fans rare tracks and highlights of some of the most monumental albums in thrash metal history."

Says Jeff Young, “I can’t wait to get back to the UK! The last time I played there was with Megadeth in 1988 at Castle Donington for the “Monsters of Rock” festival, so this return trip is long overdue!”

In addition to commemorating the Youthanasia anniversary, the tour will also showcase select cuts from"Killing Is My Business...And Business Is Good, So Far...So Good... So What!, and Peace Sells...But Who's Buying? promising an unforgettable experience for both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

The "Anarchy In The UK" tour will be a testament to Kings Of Thrash's enduring legacy and their unwavering commitment to delivering high-octane performances that captivate audiences worldwide.

Dates are as follows:

October

24 - The Camden Underworld - London, England

26 - The Waterloo Music Bar - Blackpool, England

27 - Old Fire Station - Carlisle, England

28 - La Belle Angele - Edinburgh, Scotland

29 - Opium Live! - Dublin, Ireland

30 - Limelight 1 - Belfast, N.Ireland

November

1 - Corporation - Sheffield, England

2 - Academy 3 - Manchester, England

Limited edition VIP upgrades, Stage Used basses, Best Of The West on CD digipack and LP will be available. For ticket information and tour updates, visit KingsOfThrash.com.