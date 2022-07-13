DAVID ELLEFSON Strikes Back With Death Metal Band DIETH Feat. Former ENTOMBED A.D., DECAPITATED Members; First Single / Video Released

Dieth is the new international death / thrash metal band founded in Gdańsk, Poland. Created from three of the most powerful forces in their respective genres - guitarist/vocalist Guilherme Miranda (ex-Entombed A.D.), drummer Michal Łysejko (ex-Decapitated) and bassist David Ellefson (ex-Megadeth) - the trio have pushed beyond the stereotypes of their genres to create a charismatic new sound, one which is rich with inventive guitar riffs, tight drum grooves, technical prowess, guttural vocals and catchy melodies, serving as the passageway for their new declaration.

Explains Guilherme, “It has been so much happening lately (in life), feeling the need to express ourselves accordingly. Create something new, have a fresh start. Personally, it was a matter of life or death to come back playing music. To do something truly meaningful and finally cope with the anger and grief. Sometimes you have to die inside to be reborn. This is what Dieth represents, a new sonic driving force that leave the past behind.”

Continues Ellefson, “The three of us found an immediate connection when trading some ideas over the Internet, and the band just formed itself when we cut the track In the Hall of the Hanging Serpents. I love that the music is defined by the European Death Metal ideologies. Dieth allows a much heavier side of my musical tastes to be recognized.”

Drummer Michał Łysejko adds “For me, Dieth is awakening from a creative lethargy, with the full feeling that the time has come. The lightness with which Dieth’s music flows from us, combining our inspirations and experiences into a whole, is proof of this. The fact that the band was formed in the Tri-City I come from has a symbolic meaning for me.”

The video for the group’s first single, "In The Hall Of The Hanging Serpents", was filmed in Gdańsk and directed by Maciej Pieloch - MP Productions which captures the fervour of the band’s heavy & charismatic sound, and mixed by Tomasz "Zed" Zalewski , renowned sound engineer who captured the sound and the spirit of the whole band.

(Photo - Maciej Pieloch Photography)