DAVID ELLEFSON To Handle Bass Duties On OVERKILL's "Scorching Latin America 2024" Tour

For four decades, Overkill have been the trailblazers in producing some of the most signature moments in the world of metal. This April, the band will play 10 dates on their "Scorching Latin America 2024" tour. The trek will kick off on April 11 in Guadalajara, Mexico, and make appearances in Costa Rica, Chile, and Peru before the final date on April 28 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

For the "Scorching Latin America 2024" tour, DD Verni will not attend the performances as he is recovering from shoulder surgery. Instead, bass duties will be handled by none other than David Ellefson.

Overkill’s Bobby Blitz states, "South, Central America & Mexico, with DD on the mend, from surgery and the opportunity in front of us, where to go but back to the roots of THRASH! Please welcome Mr. David Ellefson to the Overkill, touring ranks this April 2024!"

"David, can you help?" The answer: "Yes, let's go!"

"We can't wait to see you guys! Horns-up!"

DD Verni comments. "Bummed to not be able to thrash it up with our Latin America fans, but gotta get this wing workin!!....but who better than one of the great original thrash bass players, and old friend, David Ellefson to fill in."

David Ellefson comments, "It's an honor to fill in for my friend, the mighty DD Verni, as he takes time to heal up right now. Overkill always brings the fury and I'm looking forward to scorching Latin America with them!"

Tickets for the tour are now on sale and can be purchased here.

Confirmed dates for Overkill's "Scorching Latin America 2024" tour are:

April

11 - Guadalajara, Mexico

13 - CDMX, Mexico

15 - San Salvador, El Salvador

17 - San Jose, Costa Rica

19 - Quito, Ecuador

21 - Santiago, Chile

22 - Buenos Aires, Argentina

24 - La Paz, Bolivia

26 - Lima, Peru

28 - Sao Paulo, Brazil