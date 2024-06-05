DEF LEPPARD Begin Rehearsals For Upcoming Stadium Tour; “Got Some New Songs…We’ve Never Played Live Before,” Says VIVIAN CAMPBELL

June 5, 2024, an hour ago

Def Leppard’s Vivian Campbell has checked-in with a post on his Instagram telling fans about the band’s rehearsals in Los Angeles ahead of their U.S. summer stadium tour with Journey.

Campbell says: “Just wanna say we’re here in Los Angeles, we’re rehearsing for our big old stadium summer tour 2024. Super excited, got some new songs, actually … couple a songs we’ve never, ever, ever, ever played live before, as well as a bunch of old chestnuts that we haven’t played for a long, long time.”

 

 

Def Leppard and Journey are teaming up for the Summer Stadium Tour 2024 with Steve Miller Band, Heart, and Cheap Trick. The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame icons are once again coming together for a night of hits.

General tickets for all dates are on sale here.

Tour dates:

July
6 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium ^
10 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium ^
13 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park *
15 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field *
18 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park *
20 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium *
23 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park *
25 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium *
27 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park *
30 - Cleveland, OH - Progressive Field +

August
2 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre +
5 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park +
7 - Flushing, NY - Citi Field *
12 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field *
14 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park *
16 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome *
19 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field *
23 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field *
25 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium *
28 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park *
30 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park *

September
4 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park ^
8 - Denver, CO - Coors Field ^

* with Steve Miller Band
^ with Cheap Trick
+ with Heart



