DEF LEPPARD - Behind The Summer Stadium Tour - Episode 1: St. Louis / Orlando / Atlanta (Video)

UK rock legends Def Leppard have shared a new video from the road along with the following message:

"Join us as we kick off the Summer Stadium Tour 2024. New songs, new stage, same rock! Come along as the guys rock St. Louis, Orlando and Atlanta, and enjoy a little down time."

Def Leppard and Journey's co-headlining North American tour continues today (July 20th) in Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium. Tickets for all remaining dates on The Summer Stadium Tour 2024 are on sale here. Dates are listed below.

July

20 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium *

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park *

25 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium *

27 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park *

30 - Cleveland, OH - Progressive Field ^

August

2 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre ^

5 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park *

7 - Flushing, NY - Citi Field *

12 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field *

14 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park *

16 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome *

19 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field *

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field *

25 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium *

28 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park *

30 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park *

September

4 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park ^

8 - Denver, CO - Coors Field ^

* with Steve Miller Band

^ with Cheap Trick