DEF LEPPARD - Behind The Summer Stadium Tour, Episode 3: Nashville, Philadelphia, Hershey; Video

In Episode 3 of "Behind The Summer Stadium Tour", Def Leppard rock Nashville, Philadelphia and Hershey, hang with Alison Krauss and Vince Neil, work on their harmonies and licks, take a day at Restore Hyper Wellness and perform "Billy's Got A Gun" for the first time on tour. Watch below:

Def Leppard and Journey's co-headlining North American tour continues tonight, August 14, in Houston, Texas. Tickets for all remaining dates on The Summer Stadium Tour 2024 are on sale here. Dates are listed below.

August

14 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park *

16 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome *

19 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field *

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field *

25 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium *

28 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park *

30 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park *

September

4 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park ^

8 - Denver, CO - Coors Field ^

* with Steve Miller Band

^ with Cheap Trick