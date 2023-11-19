DEF LEPPARD Classic "Pour Some Sugar On Me" Gets Early '60s Soul Treatment By POSTMODERN JUKEBOX Featuring KYNDLE WYLDE (Video)

Postmodern Jukebox has shared a new video along with the following message:

"Memphis soul singer Kyndle Wylde makes her electrifying PMJ debut as we take the 1987 Def Leppard hit, 'Pour Some Sugar On Me', back to the days of early ‘60s Soul pioneers like Ray Charles, Sam Cooke and Aretha Franklin."

On January 12, 2024, Def Leppard's 2022 studio album Diamond Star Halos will be released on Blu-Ray Audio, the next in the ongoing SDE Surround Series.

The 15-track long-player includes "Kick", "Fire It Up" and "Take What You Want" and features guest vocals from Alison Krauss on two tracks: "This Guitar" and "Lifeless". The album – the band's 12th – was co-produced by Ronan McHugh and was a critical and commercial success, peaking in the top 10 of both the UK and US album charts.

The new forthcoming SDE-exclusive Blu-Ray edition will feature a Steven Wilson Dolby Atmos Mix of Diamond Star Halos, which is the first time this mix has been available on a physical product. It will also include an exclusive instrumental version, the standard stereo mix and two rare bonus tracks, unreleased outside of Japan: "Angels (Can't Help You Now) - Stripped Version (Covent Garden Mix)" and "This Guitar (Joe Only Version)".

This limited edition Blu-Ray is only available via The SDE Shop. Do not miss out. It has a limited pre-order window which will close in 14 days on November 30, 2023.

Tracklisting:

"Take What You Want"

"Kick"

"Fire It Up"

"This Guitar" (featuring Alison Krauss)

"SOS Emergency"

"Liquid Dust"

"U Rok Mi"

"Goodbye For Good This Time"

"All We Need"

"Open Your Eyes"

"Gimme A Kiss"

"Angels (Can't Help You Now)"

"Lifeless" (featuring Alison Krauss)

"Unbreakable"

"From Here To Eternity"

Bonus Tracks:

"Angels (Can't Help You Now) – Stripped Version (Covent Garden Mix)"

"This Guitar (Joe Only Version)"

The Blu-Ray will be region-free so international fans won't have any issues playing the disc.