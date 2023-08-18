DEF LEPPARD Release Behind The World Tour, Episode 12: Syracuse & Columbus; Video

Def Leppard have released the video below, stating: "Join the 12th episode of Behind The World Tour as Def Leppard takes the stage in Syracuse, NY and Columbus, OH! This episode features the 44th Anniversary of the band signing their first record deal, a trip to a cryotherapy treatment center, and more!"

The North American leg of Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe's The World Tour, with special guest Alice Cooper, concludes tonight, Friday, August 18 at Sun Bowl in El Paso, TX. Find the full tour itinerary here.

 



