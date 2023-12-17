DEF LEPPARD Release Behind The World Tour, Episode 17: Brisbane And Sydney; Video

Def Leppard have released the video below, stating: "On the 17th episode of Behind The World Tour the guys take over Brisbane, break curfew, sightsee in Sydney, and prepare for the bittersweet end of The World Tour."

Def Leppard and Journey are teaming up for the Summer Stadium Tour 2024 with Steve Miller Band, Heart, and Cheap Trick. The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame icons are once again coming together for a night of hits.

General tickets for all dates went on sale Friday, December 15 here.

Tour dates:

July

6 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium ^

10 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium ^

13 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park *

15 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field *

18 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park *

20 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium *

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park *

25 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium *

27 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park *

30 - Cleveland, OH - Progressive Field +

August

2 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre +

5 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park +

7 - Flushing, NY - Citi Field *

12 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field *

14 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park *

16 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome *

19 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field *

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field *

25 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium *

28 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park *

30 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park *

September

4 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park ^

8 - Denver, CO - Coors Field ^

* with Steve Miller Band

^ with Cheap Trick

+ with Heart

2024 Rock Brigade Concert Club memberships are now available! Join/renew today for the opportunity to score first access to pre-sale tickets, exclusive Rock Brigade merchandise, and new to 2024, the opportunity to win VIP meet and greet upgrades.

Head to DefLeppardRockBrigade.com to join, and we'll see you on the road!

- 2024 Official Rock Brigade Membership T-Shirt

- 2024 Official Rock Brigade Membership Pin

- Opportunity to purchase presale tickets*

- New to 2024: Opportunity to win VIP meet and greet upgrade and first access to new merchandise drops.

* Presale tickets cannot be guaranteed