DEMON Live At Rock Hard Festival 2024; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

New Wave Of British Heavy Metal veterans Demon performed at the 2024 edition of Rock Hard Festival, at Amphitheater Gelsenkirchen in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on May 19. Rockpalast has uploaded professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set. Watch below.

Setlist:

"Night Of The Demon"

"Hurricane"

"Sign Of A Madman"

"The Plague"

"Nowhere To Run"

"Face The Master"

"Remembrance Day"

"The Spell"

"Liar"

"Don't Break The Circle"