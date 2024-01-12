DESMOND CHILD Talks KISS, BON JOVI, AEROSMITH, SCORPIONS... And CHER - "I Had A Huge Poster Of Her In My Room - I Don’t Know If I Wanted To Sleep With Her Or Be Her"

Songwriter Desmond Child guest on the new episode of The SDR Show with Ralph Sutton.

During the interview with Sutton, Child talks about his six decades in the music business, the origins of “You Give Love A Bad Name,” his funny nickname for Steven Tyler, and how homophobia in the eighties kept him out of the producer's chair

The new episode of The SDR Show featuring Desmond Child is now available wherever you get your podcasts. Also available for streaming below.

Some highlights of the interview include:

- He goes into how “You Give Love a Bad Name” is essentially a redo of a song he wrote for Bonnie Tyler, “If You Were a Woman (And I Was a Man).” He knew he had a hit groove and didn’t want to let it go. In addition, “Kings & Queens” by Ava Max is a recent interpolation of the song. According to Child: “In ten years, we’ll be able to use it again!”

- He always starts with the names of songs and looks for the tension of opposites, such as “Heaven’s On Fire” and “You Give Love A Bad Name.”

-The original title of “Dude Looks Like A Lady” was “Cruising For Some Ladies,” which Child told Tyler and Perry was awful and that “Van Halen wouldn’t put on their worst B-side on their worst album.”

- He made great efforts to be cast as Marlon Brando in the television series The Offer about the making of The Godfather, even going so far as to make a mouthpiece like the one Brando used and taking photos in full Don Corleone makeup.

- His favorite song he co-wrote for KISS is “Who Wants To Be Lonely” off Asylum.

On why “I Was Made For Loving You” is more KissTown vs. KissCo: “Stanley was a big fan of Motown, and the beat is more Motown than disco. Disco was on the way out then, and we wanted to reinvent pop by putting a heavy riff over a dance beat.”

On the Scorpions album Humanity: Hour 1 is one of his favorite albums that he worked on adding: “I don’t think the Scorpions understood it. I also changed their look. They came in with cowboy hats and gold chains, and I said, 'oh no'.”

On Cher: “When I was twelve I had a huge poster of her in my room - I don’t know if I wanted to sleep with her or be her.”

