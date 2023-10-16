DEVIN TOWNSEND Documents Creative Process In Brand New, Relaunched Podcast Series; First Episode Streaming (Video)

Devin Townsend, in conjunction with InsideOutMusic, has relaunched the Devin Townsend Podcast today, with a brand-new direction. The podcast will be available as both audio and visual versions, and you can listen to the first episode, titled "Synesthesia", here, and watch below.

As Devin explains: “Hello, this is Dev, and I’m here to introduce you to the ‘Devin Townsend Podcast’ - a monthly series of observations about the process of writing and creating music, presented by Inside Out Music.

This new version of the podcast will shift focus slightly and move on from simply talking about my past records, and instead focus on a real time observation of the next ones. I have a fair amount of experience to offer, however rather than trying to come across as some sort of a 'self help' character, I feel that there’s enough people asking me how those experiences have shaped my writing that this seemed to be an angle to get behind, and in our tiny little scene, it seems like there was actually space for it. So here we go.

Essentially, this podcast will start from the very beginning of my process of creating a project I believe to be called ‘The Moth' with all the creative, personal, technical, and psychological things that come along with that. At this stage, I’m just starting to formulate ideas, so this exists from minute one of this project.

If I’m asked to speak publicly, I would much rather express things that I feel I can comprehend upon reflection of my personal experiences rather than just fill the air with more opinions on ‘current events’. My hope is that it may actually help other creative types who may find themselves new to some of these thoughts or hurdles, so just take it with a grain of salt and maybe there will be something in it of value for you and your work.

Thanks for everything, and I’m excited to see where we go. Being a musician and an artist is rewarding and challenging. I love it =)”

Devin Townsend celebrates the 25th anniversary of his landmark solo album, Infinity, with a brand new edition of the record being released on November 24. This newly remastered version of the album comes as a Limited 2CD Digipak, Gatefold 180g 2LP + LP-booklet & as Digital album, and includes all the bonus tracks from this era, as well as newly shot artwork & liner notes from Devin.

Devin comments: “As I move into a new phase of my work, (one that requires the next two years to be spent writing and recording), I reflect on the Infinity album and the period it all happened in many ways. This was my first attempt at engineering and mixing an album, and without it, I wouldn’t have gotten where I am now on a technical level. It was like going to college at the time, and although it is primitive in many ways, it also reminded me of the amount of passion it takes to reach a new level. The whole process during the making of this album was fraught with learning, turmoil, growth, and psychological development. In fact: I didn’t think at the time that I would even get through it, (let alone be here 25 years later writing and working with the hard-won experience that came as a direct result of making ‘Infinity’). I realize now how pivotal this period of expression was for me, and how it was a testament to tenacity in the long run. As such, I’m proud that we’ve decided to re-release the record with all the bonus tracks and personal artwork from that period in one place. I was even asked to do an updated version of the naked cover album cover (!!!) so in the name of authenticity… I did that too. I believe this to be the quintessential version of the record. It was a statement then as it is now. And for those who were there during that period as well as those who are perhaps interested in how it all began, I present to you ‘Infinity’ in an updated fashion. I’m grateful for the opportunity to release it in this light and thank you all for the support all these years. Please wish me luck as I delve into this next phase, and being able to reflect on ‘Infinity’ during the start of this process has proven to be very useful.”

Devin has remastered the original album, plus 7 bonus tracks including the songs from the Christeen EP (which appear here on vinyl for the first time). The audio has also been specifically mastered for the vinyl edition.

Tracklisting:

CD1:

"Truth"

"Christeen"

"Bad Devil"

"War"

"Soul Driven Cadillac"

"Ants"

"Wild Colonial Boy"

"Life Is All Dynamics"

"Unity"

"Noisy Pink Bubbles"



CD2:

"Om" (Demo)

"Sit In The Mountain" (Demo)

"Processional" (Demo)

"Love-Load" (Demo)

"Sister" (Live Acoustic)

"Hide Nowhere" (Live Acoustic)

"Man" (1996 Demo)

Devin and his band will tour Australia in November with support from Caligula's Horse.