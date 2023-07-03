DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER Announce Departure Of Guitarist And Drummer But Vow To Continue - "We Don't Feel Like Announcing The End Of The Riders Yet"

Germany's Die Apokalyptischen Reiter have announced the departures of guitarist Ady and drummer Sir G. Vocalist Fuchs and bassist Volk-Man have issued a statement regarding the changes in the band and reveal what the future holds. Read it in full below.

"Dear Maniacs, this should actually be a farewell letter, because for a few months it looked like we would have to bury our life project. Corona. Forced break. The end?

And now this: to our great surprise Ady (as of now) and Sir G. (from September) have decided to leave the band. As the last remaining founding members, we, Fuchs and Volk-Man, have thought long and hard about whether the band can continue.

We know that this comes as a shock to many of you because the Reiter, that was always a bit more than just a 'normal' band. When we founded the band in 1995, we never thought we would play together in this band for almost 30 years. But sometimes you have to accept life and its changes. Our eternal thanks at this point to Ady and Sir G. for the great time and unforgettable experiences.

We don't feel like announcing the end of the riders yet. It feels too soon and at the same time we are not only thinking of us, but also of you Reiter maniacs. Who have supported and carried us to this day, your passion and dedication has always been like a great gift to us. We say this with humility and gratitude.

We are looking forward to this festival summer with you, and we don't want to disappoint you or ourselves and cancel these festival shows. We have met two music-crazy maniacs, Reiter fans of the first hour, with whom we are currently rehearsing intensively to make the summer fairytale come true. Be patient, we will introduce them to you here soon.

The story of the riders is not over yet. We are looking forward to the summer, we are planning a tour in winter 2023 and we are just starting to write a new album.

Up and down, again and again."

Fuchs & Volk-Man

June 2023

Go to this location for the band's complete tour itinerary

Photo: Christian Thiele