DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN Singer GREG PUCIATO Releases Mirrorcell Early; Announces Debut Live Performance

Greg Puciato surprised fans this morning with an early, full album download and stream of his forthcoming album, Mirrorcell. The nine-song collection, released through Puciato and Jesse Draxler’s Federal Prisoner, can be heard exclusively via Bandcamp with digital service providers streaming the album as of July 1.

“I got word yesterday that the record leaked, so at that point I just wanted people to be able to have it in a legit way; especially people who paid or are paying for it. Plus I’m happy to get it out there anyway, it’s sorta been burning a hole in my pocket anyway. The leak doesn’t bum me. Shit happens.” explained Puciato.

Two new, hyper-limited vinyl variants have also been made available for pre-order: A clear version limited to 300 copies via Revolver, and a picture disc, limited to 250 copies, available through the Federal Prisoner Bandcamp.

The news arrives as the singer/multi-instrumentalist announced his debut solo performance with a November 11 date at Los Angeles’ Don Quixote. Tickets available at seetickets.us.

“This has been a long time coming” added Puciato. “I wasn’t able to play any of my own stuff live around the release of the first album, because of covid, and the only shows I’ve played since then have been with Cantrell (I’m in Germany with that tour as we speak). But ya know what? The timing feels right. So this is gonna be a special moment for me…first solo show ever. It’ll be one to remember.”

Puciato once again recorded all guitars and bass for the collection, and continued his long-running relationship producer Steve Evetts (The Dillinger Escape Plan, The Cure, Snapcase). Chris Hornbrook (Dhani Harrison, Big Black Delta) played drums on the nine-song album.

Mirrorcell’s arrival caps what has been a particularly prolific period for Puciato. From The Black Queen, to his debut solo album (Child Soldier: Creator Of God), Killer Be Killed’s 2020 collection (Reluctant Hero), Puciato’s contribution to Jerry Cantrell’s Brighten, and his recent collaboration with Carpenter Brut, the provocative frontman has shown just how diverse he is.

Tracklisting:

"In This Hell You Find Yourself"

"Reality Spiral"

"No More Lives To Go"

"Never Wanted That"

"Lowered"

"We"

"I, Eclipse"

"Rainbows Underground"

"All Waves To Nothing"

"Lowered" video:

(Photo - Jim Louvau​​​​​​​)