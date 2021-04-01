Director JOE BERLINGER Looks Back On Making Of METALLICA's Some Kind Of Monster Documentary - "There's Nothing On The Cutting Room Floor That Was Taken Out Because They Requested It" (Video)

Metallica's Some Kind Of Monster documentary, released in 2004, took an intimate look at the turbulent inner workings of the band over a three year period. It won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Documentary Feature in 2005 and was re-released by Metallica, including a bonus documentary, in 2014 to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Co-director / co-producer Joe Berlinger recently spoke with Tom Cridland for the Greatest Music Of All Time podcast and looked back on the making of the documentary. Watch the clip below. Check out the complete interview here.

On the initial screening of the film for the band members

Berlinger: "Each band member is in a different corner of this big screening room, and the management is kind of up in the back, huddled in the back. The movie was ultimately, two hours and 20 minutes; this was probably a three-hour-15-minute rough cut because we wanted everything in there. We knew we had more editing to do, but we wanted to know if any scenes were gonna trouble them. We were basically looking for their blessing, which is a very precarious position for a filmmaker to be in. So, the movie plays... literally not a peep through the whole screening. Not a laugh, not a moment of recognition, just total silence. And it wasn't feeling good."

On discussions with the band and management about what needed to be changed following the screening

Berlinger: "It went from a conversation where literally every scene was either going to be changed or put on the chopping block to, 'You know what? We're not gonna ask for any changes. Make the film you wanna make and we're happy with it.' They asked for zero changes. So, there's nothing on the cutting room floor that was taken out because they requested it. It is truly our film (created with Bruce Sinofsky), and that was a magic moment of going full circle and James (Hetfield) realizing that: 'Let's put it out there.'"