DIRTY HONEY - Ten Custom Designed Unique Vinyl Album Covers Available Tomorrow

Dirty Honey's album art designer, the world famous RISK, has custom designed 10 unique vinyl album covers which will be spread throughout independent record retail stores this Friday, November 3.

"If you find one and buy it, post a photo of you with it in the store + tag us, and you’ll win two free tickets and a meet and greet to a Dirty Honey show of your choice," promises the band. "A few lucky winners will also receive a custom DH Gibson guitar! Oh yea and a one-of-a-kind album design. Happy Hunting!"

With the November 3 release of Dirty Honey's new album, Can’t Find The Brakes, mere hours away, and the band’s single, “Won’t Take Me Alive,” Top 15 at Rock Radio, Dirty Honey has launched its nine-week, 39-date, Can’t Find The Brakes 2023 North American headline tour.

The trek - which introduces the band’s new drummer, Jaydon Bean, to American audiences - follows Dirty Honey's first-ever headline tours of the UK and Europe, both of which took place earlier this year and saw every single date sell out with many venues having to move to larger capacity buildings due to ticket demand. Tour dates are listed below.

Also, “Coming Home,” the band’s shatter-your-heart-into-a-million-pieces single, is now available here. “Coming Home” is a deeply personal, heartfelt tale of love and life’s everyday challenges that sees the band’s musical lane widening with this unexpected ballad. Listen below.

Tracklisting:

"Don't Put Out The Fire"

"Won't Take Me Alive"

"Dirty Mind"

"Roam"

"Get A Little High"

"Coming Home (Ballad Of The Shire)"

"Can't Find The Brakes"

"Satisfied"

"Ride On"

"You Make It All Right"

"Rebel Son"

“Coming Home":

“Won’t Take Me Alive” video:

"Can't Find The Brakes":

Remaining Dirty Honey Tour Dates:

November

3 - Rams Head Live! - Baltimore, MD

4 - HMAC - Harrisburg, PA

5 - Asbury Lanes - Asbury Park, NJ

7 - Théâtre Beanfield - Montreal, QC

8 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

10 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN

12 - Bogart’s - Cincinnati, OH

13 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

15 - Liberty Hall - Lawrence, KS

16 - Summit - Denver, CO

17 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

19 - The Sand Dollar Downtown - Las Vegas, NV

20 - The Belasco - Los Angeles, CA

24 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

25 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

26 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

28 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

December

1 - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE

2 - Uptown Theater - Minneapolis, MN

4 - The Rave II - Milwaukee, WI

5 - The Castle Theatre - Bloomington, IL

7 - Saint Andrew’s Hall - Detroit, MI

8 - Elevation - Grand Rapids, MI

9 - House Of Blues - Cleveland, OH

11 - The Bluestone - Columbus, OH

13 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN

14 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

15 - The Hawthorn - St. Louis, MO