DIVA SATANICA Of NERVOSA - "Psychiatry And The Metal Scene Are Very Connected"

Nervosa vocalist Diva Satanica was recently interviewed by Elliott Fullam of Little Punk People. During their chat, which can be seen in the video below, Diva Satanica talks about helping people through both her music, and her job as a psychiatric nurse.

According to Diva Satanica, "For me, it's been like two different worlds because nobody in my job really knew about my passion for music until I was on a TV show as a participant some years ago. And then everybody knew about my passion for metal and that I was trying to become a vocalist some day. So, until then, I felt guilty because that was something like a stigma here in Spain; being a fan of extreme metal is something weird, not everybody really loves that kind of music. 'Girl, something's wrong with you. Why do you like that kind of music?' But it felt like a relief in a way when everybody knew about this. I really think that psychiatry and the metal scene are very connected because we are very sensitive and emotional. We really think about our feelings. Music, for me, has been like therapy. It allows me to express my emotions and to talk about deep stuff that probably I can't do it through words... it's a good way of helping people to connect both parts, inside with the outside, and just feeling more free."

Nervosa have released the third single, “Under Ruins”, from their new full-length album, Perpetual Chaos, available now via Napalm Records.

As a harbinger of their new record, Diva Satanica’s powerful and aggressive vocals draw the listener into the heavy vortex of Nervosa's pure energy. Along with an official music video, the new track highlights the difficult topic of a homeless child left to survive on the streets.

Perpetual Chaos marks the beginning of a new era whilst also underlining their straight-forward lyricism and style: From political grievances and amplifying the voices of minorities to protesting against factory farming, capitalism and succumbing to the ill-informed musings of social elites - these commanding women do not mince words. Enter a thrashing world of destruction and be a part of the next generation of Nervosa!

Guitarist Prika Amaral comments: "It was a wonderful experience with these girls, they are all very talented and did an excellent job, I have never been so happy with the final result of a record. I chose Artesonao studio in Malaga, because it is isolated and in an extremely beautiful place, we worked hard but we had the best vibe between us.”

Watch the official music video for “Under Ruins”:

Vocalist Diva Satanica on the album process: “It was undoubtedly a very intense process in every way. Not only did we learn to work together, but also to get to know each other and live together. I am very lucky to be able to be part of a project like this and I am sure that with the release of this album, Nervosa will take a very important step in its career. Working with Martin Furia was incredible, he helped me to find nuances in my voice that I didn't know I had. Get ready, for a new era more powerful than ever!”

Guided by a marvellous force of uncompromising thrash and death metal, the raw power of Perpetual Chaos has its finger on the pulse of time: lyrically, Nervosa does not hesitate to tackle issues that impact the very core of society as we know it. From political grievances and amplifying the voices of minorities to protesting against factory farming, capitalism and succumbing to the ill-informed musings of social elites - these commanding women do not mince words. Tracks like the airtight opener “Venomous”, the fast-twitching “Until The Very End” and “Time To Fight” prove that Nervosa’s revitalized identity experiments with both fresh new elements and crucial auditory foundations without succumbing to any clichés. “Genocidal Command” perks ears with Diva Satanica’s vocal eloquence, accented by the outstanding range of Schmier (Destruction) whilst mirroring a rousing thrash metal manifest. A tremendous outcome awaits with brawl-brushed guitar lines, blisteringly fast drums and critical lyricism - striking the listener in a way only Nervosa could. Viva Perpetual Chaos.

Perpetual Chaos is available in the following formats:

- Deluxe Edition: LP Gatefold Vinyl Splatter Blue/Red + 7 Inch incl. Bonustrack, Sticker and Patch - strictly limited to 300 copies

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Red Transparent - limited to 500 copies

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Blue Transparent

- CD Digipack

- CD Digipack + Shirt Bundle

- Digital Album

Order yours here.

Tracklisting:

"Venomous"

"Guided By Evil"

"People Of The Abyss"

"Perpetual Chaos"

"Until The Very End"

"Genocidal Command"

"Kings Of Domination"

"Time To Fight"

"Godless Prisoner"

"Blood Eagle"

"Rebel Soul"

"Pursued By Judgement"

"Under Ruins"

"Guided By Evil" video:

“Perpetual Chaos” lyric video:

Perpetual Chaos documentary series:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Nervosa lineup:

Diva Satanica (Vocals)

Prika Amaral (Guitar)

Mia Wallace (Bass)

Eleni Nota (Drums)

(Photo - Barbara Ciravegna)