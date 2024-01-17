DIXIE DREGS Announce US Anachronicity Tour 2024 With Special Guest STEVE MORSE BAND

Legendary American rock band, Dixie Dregs, will hit the road across the East Coast this spring.

The lineup of Steve Morse, Andy West, Rod Morgenstein, Allen Sloan will once again be joined by keyboardist Jordan Rudess for eight specials shows beginning April 18 in Nashville, TN and concluding on April 27 in Clearwater, FL.

Opening the shows will be the Steve Morse Band with Steve Morse, Dave LaRue, and Van Romaine.

Steve Morse had this to say about the shows: "This is a very special tour happening with the Dregs, featuring Jordan Rudess, and my trio, the Steve Morse Band opening up the shows. We've done one tour long ago with Jordan and were thrilled when he was able to take over with Steve Davidowski being already committed to a project. We'll be adding many different tunes than our Reunion some years back, so this is the best time to hear the original instrumental rock band in action!”

Tour dates:

April

18 - Nashville, TN - CMA Theater

20 - Atlanta, GA - Variety

21 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre of Durham

22 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

23 - Winston-Salem, NC - The Ramkat

25 - Ponte Vedra, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

26 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

27 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

2018’s “Dawn of the Dregs” tour saw the original lineup return to the stage for the first time in well over a quarter of a century. Six years later, in 2024, an amended lineup featuring original members Morse, West, Sloan and Morgenstein alongside familiar contemporary Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater, returns once again. A Grammy winner and Music Radar Magazine’s “Best Keyboardist of All Time”, the Juilliard School of Music-trained keyboard wizard will now rejoin some of his longest-tenured peers for a can’t-miss celebration of music. The “Anachronicity Tour 2024” brings some of music’s most legendary performers to intimate stages, offering an up close and personal opportunity for long-standing and new fans alike to revel in musical proficiency and history, night after night.

Over the course of 40 years, the Dixie Dregs have released eleven commercial albums of original material, and a number of compilations, reissues, and countless live bootlegs. Along the way, they have garnered six Grammy nominations, an acknowledgement of their elevated status among the musical community. The band has played with several well-known alumni and guests -- among others, Jerry Goodman (Mahavishnu Orchestra) Alex Ligertwood (Santana), as well as original band members playing and recording on well over 300 releases including Deep Purple/Kansas/Flying Colors/Steve Morse Band (Steve Morse) and Winger/Jelly Jam/Jazz is Dead (Rod Morgenstein).