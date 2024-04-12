DJ Heard This Swedish Rock Band's Obscure Song While Shopping, Played It On His Radio Show... It Hit #1 Overnight; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"The insanely great story of the 70s #1 classic hit, 'Hooked On A Feeling'. It was done twice, by Jonathan King and B.J. Thomas, before Blue Swede took it to #1 in 1974 by combining elements of the first two versions in an original way. The tribal chant executed by Blue Swede perfectly turned this song into a one-listen classic. The song was then revitalized years later in Ally McBeal due to a dancing baby, and then went global again after it was used to great effect in the superhero movie Guardians Of The Galaxy, helping the soundtrack sell 1 million copies 40 years after it hit #1. The story of a classic song that has impacted every generation including an interview with BJ Thomas."