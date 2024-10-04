DOEDSMAGHIRD Releases “Heart Of Hell” Single

With the debut album from Doedsmaghird only a week away, the band have given fans a glimpse of what’s to come by unveiling their first single, “Heart Of Hell”. This eight-minute epic, characterized by its surreal and dreamlike atmosphere, is the first single to be released from the upcoming album Omniverse Consciousness (October 11, Peaceville). Accompanying the single is a visually captivating music video by Matt Vickerstaff.

Speaking about “Heart Of Hell”, Doedsmaghird songwriter Yusaf Parvez shared, “The ascending leads to a finite outcome in this narrative, so the subject aims to descend and uncover roads and outcomes that can omit and perhaps surpass the previous outcome. Like the video portrays, this person is depicted in the very heart of hell, and by the options present it is actually easier for the subject to move down rather than up.

“Downward on this scale can also translate moving towards less coveted ideas and a separation from common conception of values. As in culture, choosing this lifestyle over a lifestyle with more materialistic focus pertaining to profession and monetary means or reaching for a god, can seem like aiming for a lesser and much more unsafe state of being, but in turn it might yield a deeper sense of understanding existence and the nature of your being.”

Following the monumental release of Dødheimsgard’s 2023 magnum opus, Black Medium Current, Yusaf "Vicotnik" Parvez set out to create something inspired by the pioneering works of Satanic Art (1998) and 666 International (1999). This pursuit led to the birth of Doedsmaghird, a parallel world and a twisted companion to those genre-defining releases. By channelling the primal, grim essence that fuelled those classics, Doedsmaghird reinterprets it for the modern era, emerging under a new guise with the debut album Omniverse Consciousness.

In contrast to modern day Dødheimsgard, the origin and process of Doedsmaghird - rather than one of perhaps more meticulous and scrupulous focus - was one intentionally driven by instinct without over-thinking; to give flesh to something very real & honest sounding in its unfolding chaos and spontaneity. This sense of almost raw urgency was utilised to reflect the more time-restricted recording session experiences of Vicotnik’s earlier days, which in turn necessitated at times on-edge performances and more “in-the-moment” unreplicable magic.

The compositional style of Omniverse Consciousness itself is primarily about embracing those intense moments and capturing this as the pure unbridled source; the album a journey of unyielding darkness, with lyrics conjured and delivered as a series of poignant & potent snapshots and blackened musings, reflecting upon and revelling in the despair amid an unravelling decrepit world. Omniverse Consciousness was recorded and mixed by Vicotnik himself, with mastering work overseen by Tom Kvålsvoll at Kvalsonic Lab in Norway.

Tracklisting:

“Heart Of Hell”

“Sparker Inn Apne Dorer”

“Then, To Darkness Return”

“Endless Distance”

“Endeavour”

“Death Of Time”

“Min Tid Er Omme”

“Adrift Into Collapse”

“Requiem Transiens”

“Heart Of Hell” video:

(Photo: Alëx - Studio Splendor Solis)