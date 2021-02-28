DRAGONFORCE Guitarist HERMAN LI Auditions For Japan's BAND-MAID During Twitch Livestream; Video Available

DragonForce guitarist Herman Li recently invited guitarists Miku Kobato and Kanami Tōno of Japan's Band-Maid to guest on his Twitch livestream. This included his unoffcial "audition" to join Band-Maid. Check it out below.

Band-Maid formed in July 2013. Guitarist / vocalist Miku Kobato, formerly an employee of a Japanese maid café, envisioned forming a band that juxtaposed the maid image with rock music. They have released seven albums since 2014, their latest being Unseen World, which was issued in January 2021 through Pony Canyon.