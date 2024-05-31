DREAM EVIL Announce Metal Gods Album; Video For Title Track Streaming

Swedish powerhouse Heavy Metal group Dream Evil finally are back. Seven years after their latest album Six, the Gothenburg-based authors of The Book Of Heavy Metal have announced their newest, seventh studio album effort, programmatically entitled Metal Gods, to be released via longtime label Century Media Records worldwide on July 26, 2024.

Check out the album’s first single and opening track “Metal Gods” now, also in a powerful video-clip directed by Patric Ullaeus.

Dream Evil have checked in with the following comment about their new album Metal Gods: “Dream Evil are finally back! It has been seven years since we released our latest album Six, so we are stoked to return with a vengeance now! The wait should not be in vain for anybody, as we are extremely happy with the outcome of all tracks on Metal Gods. It’s a loud and clear statement for Dream Evil and a respectful nod to our influences as well as to the traditional melodic heavy metal movement in general. We hope you will enjoy it as much as we do!?”

And then Dream Evil added the following about the “Metal Gods” title-track and its video: “It’s all about our heavy metal heroes in the past and present, a tribute to the Metal Gods who created and perfected the genre heavy metal. It’s always a blast to work with Patric Ullaeus and to watch the magic he creates…Play LOUD and enjoy!”

Once again featuring recording/mixing duties by Dream Evil guitarist Fredrik Nordström at his legendary Studio Fredman (In Flames, At The Gates, HammerFall, Arch Enemy, Bring Me The Horizon, etc.), “Metal Gods” features cover artwork by Seth Siro Anton (Paradise Lost, Exodus, Rotting Christ, etc.) and includes 10 new songs of pure steel, introducing their newest line-up addition in drummer Sören Fardvik and also featuring guest lead guitar appearances by Jonathan Thorpenberg (The Unguided), Tommy Johansson (ex Sabaton) and Chris Amott (ex Arch Enemy / Dark Tranquillity).

Metal Gods will be made available as Standard Jewelcase CD, 180gr. LP (Either as black vinyl or as transparent sun yellow vinyl, limited to 300x copies) or as Digital Album. Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Metal Gods”

“Chosen Force”

“The Tyrant Dies At Dawn”

“Lightning Strikes”

“Fight In The Night”

“Masters Of Arms”

“Born In Hell”

“Insane”

“Night Stalker”

“Y.A.N.A.”

“Metal Gods” video: