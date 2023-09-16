DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Shares Lume Pad 2 3D Tablet Tutorial (Video)
Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has shared a new tutorial video along with the following message:
"I'm having a great time exploring the Lume Pad 2 by Leia Inc. An immersive 3D tablet with face tracking; see your photos, videos, and more like never before! For the full video, join my Patreon."
Dream Theater recently checked in with the following update:
"Originally released back in 2003 on Ytsejam Records, The Making of Scenes From a Memory - The Sessions gives a glimpse at the making of what would go on to become a landmark album for us in 1999. This release contains the original tracks from the writing of Metropolis, Pt. 2: Scenes From a Memory, including alternate takes and rehearsals. Available on a variety of formats from October 6th, 2023. Pre-order now here."
Tracklist:
"Regression" - Outtakes
"Overture 1928" - Live Alternate Take
"Strange Deja Vu" - Basic Tracks
"Fatal Tragedy" - Basic Tracks
"Beyond This Life" - Basic Tracks
"Through Her Eyes" - Alternate Take
"Home" - Writing Sessions
"Home" - Rehearsal
"The Dance of Eternity" - Rehearsal
"The Dance of Eternity" - Writing Sessions
"The Spirit Carries On" - Rehearsal
"The Spirit Carries On" - Choir Session Outtakes
"The Spirit Carries On" - John Petrucci Vocal Demo
"Finally Free" - Alternate Vocals and Outro
"Finally Free" - Original Sequencer Demo
The Alternate Mixes:
"Opening Scene" (Instrumental)
"Regression"
"Overture 1928" (Instrumental)
"Strange Deja-Vu"
"Through My Words"
"Fatal Tragedy"
"Beyond This Life"
"Through Her Eyes"
"Home"
"The Dance of Eternity"
"One Last Time"
"The Spirit Carries On"
"Finally Free"