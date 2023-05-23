Drummer DARRELL MILLAR Announces New LAIDLAW Album, New KILLER DWARFS Music; Video

Back in 1999, Southern-flavored hard rock/metal act, Laidlaw, released their Nikki Sixx-produced album, First Big Picnic, via Americoma/Beyond. It was the first act signed to Sixx' fledgling label.

Laidlaw's lineup for First Big Picnic included Tommy Roberts, aka Tommy Laidlaw (lead vocals, guitar), Buzzy James (slide guitar, vocals), Craig DeFalco (guitar, vocals), Michael Norton (bass) and Darrell Millar (drums).

In a new video update, Darrell Millar, who is also the drummer for Canada's Killer Dwarfs, reveals that he, Buzzy James, and Tommy Laidlaw are working on a new Laidlaw album! Not only that, Millar also says there's new music on the way from Killer Dwarfs.

Hear what he has to say below, and stay tuned for further updates.

