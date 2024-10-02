EAGLES - February Shows Added To Sphere Residency

The Eagles have announced four additional shows for the band’s residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, now featuring a total of 24 shows over twelve weekends from Friday, September 20 through Saturday, February 22, 2025.

The Sphere residency will offer fans the ultimate connection to the band’s legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide. The general on-sale for the four new weekend shows will begin Friday, October 11 at 10 AM, PT here.

Upcoming Sphere dates include:

Friday, October 11

Saturday, October 12

Friday, October 18

Saturday, October 19

Friday, November 1

Saturday, November 2

Friday, November 8

Saturday, November 9

Friday, December 6

Saturday, December 7

Friday, December 13

Saturday, December 14

Friday, January 17

Saturday, January 18

Friday, January 24

Saturday, January 25

Friday, February 14

Saturday, February 15

Friday, February 21

Saturday, February 22

Tickets start at $175 and will reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees.

To assist in getting tickets directly into the hands of fans, advance Artist presale registration is available now at eagles.com powered by Seated. The Artist presale begins Tuesday, October 8 at 10 AM, PT. Live Nation and SiriusXM presales begin Thursday, October 10 at 10 AM, PT.

Limited VIP Ticket Packages will be available Tuesday, October 8 at 10 AM, PT and include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking & more.

(Top photo - Chloe Weir)