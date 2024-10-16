EAGLES - Four More March Weekend Shows Added To Sphere Residency

The Eagles have announced four additional shows for the band’s residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, now featuring a total of 28 shows over fourteen weekends through Saturday, March 15, 2025. The Sphere residency offers fans the ultimate connection to the band’s legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide. The general on-sale for the four new weekend shows will begin Friday, October 25 at 10 AM, PT, here.

To assist in getting tickets directly into the hands of fans, advance Artist presale registration is available here, powered by Seated. The Artist presale begins Tuesday, October 22 at 10 AM, PT. Live Nation and SiriusXM presales begin Thursday, October 24 at 10 AM, PT.

Tickets start at $175 and will reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees.

Limited VIP Ticket Packages will be available at eagles.com and include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking & more.

Upcoming Sphere dates include:

Friday, October 18

Saturday, October 19

Friday, November 1

Saturday, November 2

Friday, November 8

Saturday, November 9

Friday, December 6

Saturday, December 7

Friday, December 13

Saturday, December 14

Friday, January 17

Saturday, January 18

Friday, January 24

Saturday, January 25

Friday, February 14

Saturday, February 15

Friday, February 21

Saturday, February 22

Friday, March 7

Saturday, March 8

Friday, March 14

Saturday, March 15

(Top photo - Chloe Weir)