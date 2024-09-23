EAGLES Launch Sphere Residency; See Photos From Opening Night

The Eagles kicked off their residency at Sphere in Las Vegas this weekend (Friday, September 20 & Saturday, September 21). Photos from opening night can be found below.

Photos above by Rich Fury

Photos above by Chloe Weir

An exclusive fan experience has been created to channel the spirit of the Eagles' legendary roots and celebrate its enduring legacy. The space was built in partnership with Vibee, the music destination experience company and VIP Concert & Hotel Package partner, and will allow Eagles fans to browse unique items and get up close with rare merchandise and memorabilia. Vibee packages can be purchased here.

Third Encore will feature the Troubadour VIP Lounge, an intimate recreation of the world-famous Troubadour music venue in West Hollywood, CA, where Glenn Frey and Don Henley first met in 1970. The iconic venue has been meticulously recreated to match the aesthetics and architectural details that were present during the early era of the band. Inside, Vibee VIPs will have the exclusive opportunity to view rare Eagles memorabilia and enjoy themed drinks inspired by the band.

Third Encore has experiences open to the public as well, including a display of memorabilia featuring rarely seen, alongside notable, historical objects from their past. This includes music equipment, artifacts only able to be seen at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, vintage tour tees and concert posters, and "Eagles at Home," a video compilation of behind-the-scenes moments from the band over the years.

The accompanying 2,600 square-foot merch store which is open to the public, will feature dozens of Eagles items for sale, including designs exclusive to Third Encore that won’t be found anywhere else. Special collections by licensees such as MADEWORN and James Perse are featured in the store as well as collectible, limited edition posters and pins.

Third Encore will be open Thursday to Sunday from 11 AM - 7 PM on show weeks only.

Third Encore will be located on the second floor of the Waterfall Atrium at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas, adjacent to the entrance of the Grand Canal Shoppes.

Eagles - Live In Concert At Sphere dates:

Friday, September 27

Saturday, September 28

Friday, October 11

Saturday, October 12

Friday, October 18

Saturday, October 19

Friday, November 1

Saturday, November 2

Friday, November 8

Saturday, November 9

Friday, December 6

Saturday, December 7

Friday, December 13

Saturday, December 14

Friday, January 17

Saturday, January 18

Friday, January 24

Saturday, January 25

(Top photo - Chloe Weir)