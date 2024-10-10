ECHOSOUL Shines Light On Mental Health Awareness With New Single “Sister Suicide”

EchoSoul has released their powerful new single, “Sister Suicide”, a gripping track that sheds light on the heavy topics of depression, anxiety, and the battle with suicide.

Inspired by deeply personal experiences, lead singer Guy Hinton, who co-wrote the song, reflects on the significance of mental health awareness, emphasizing the importance of recognizing the signs and symptoms in those we love. “‘Sister Suicide’ is a deeply personal song for me and my family. It’s about real struggles that so many people face, and it hit home for us in ways we never expected,” shares Hinton. “This is a tough road, but we can’t look away.”

“Sister Suicide” is not just another track—it is a statement and a call to action, bringing awareness to the real and growing struggles many face with mental health today. With meaningful lyrics and progressive metal’s signature intricacies, EchoSoul continues to push boundaries while delivering music that matters.

EchoSoul’s unique sound has captivated metal fans with its mix of melodic build-ups, complex riffing, and double bass gallops that evoke an orchestral intensity. Fans can expect the same dedication to detail and emotion from “Sister Suicide.” Hinton explains, “None of the songs are short. You’ll hear influences from bands like Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Nevermore, and Primal Fear, but we strive to make our sound our own. Every riff, every note, is well-thought-out.”

For further details, visit Echosoul on Facebook.