EDDIE MONEY's Estate Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against USC Hospital

Rock legend, Eddie Money, passed away at the age of 70 on September 13, 2019. At the time, a source told TMZ that the singer died from complications associated with a heart valve procedure.

Now, TMZ is reporting that Eddie Money's estate is suing USC's Keck Hospital for wrongful death, saying he received bad medical treatment before he died.

Says TMZ: "The late singer's estate is suing the university hospital and three doctors - Mark Cunningham, Leonard Clavijo and John Anderson-Dam - for medical negligence and wrongful death. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Eddie's estate claims he didn't get proper treatment from his doctors when he went in for cardiac problems. The estate claims the hospital failed to properly train its staff and care for Eddie. In the suit, the estate claims Eddie ultimately got pneumonia, which contributed to his death."

Read more at TMZ.