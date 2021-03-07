EDDIE VAN HALEN's Widow JANIE VAN HALEN - "I Have Sad, Bad Days, But You Just Have To Kind Of Keep Moving"

Guesting on the March 5th installment of the NewsRadio 840 WHAS program Tony & Dwight, Eddie Van Halen's widow Janie opened up about life in the wake of his passing in October 2020. The interview with Janie begins at the 18:53 mark on the player below.

Janie: "I'm doing the best I can, I have okay days. I have sad, bad days, but you just have to kind of keep moving, and the things that I post as inspiration for other people (on social media). I actually post for myself as well to kind of keep going, keep moving forward."

Mammoth WVH - comprised of Wolfgang Van Halen (guitars/vocals), Ronnie Ficarro (bass/vocals), Jon Jourdan (guitars/vocals), Frank Sidoris (guitars) and Garrett Whitlock (drums) - performed an acoustic rendition of “Distance”, Wolfgang’s tribute to his late father, Eddie Van Halen, on the Today show (February 19th). You can see the performance below: