ELECTRIC CALLBOY - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Pol'and'Rock Festival 2024 Show Streaming

Kręcioła TV has shared pro-shot video of Electric Callboy's entire August 1st show at Pol'and'Rock Festival 2024 in Broczyno, Poland. Check it out below.

Setlist:

"Tekkno Train"

"MC Thunder II (Dancing Like a Ninja)"

"Spaceman"

"Hate/Love"

"Everytime We Touch" (Maggie Reilly cover)

"Castrop X Spandau"

"Arrow of Love"

"Hypa Hypa"

"Parasite"

"RATATATA"

"Hurrikan"

"MC Thunder"

Encore:

"Pump It"

"Mindreader"

"We Got the Moves"

Electric Callboy recently shared the following message with their fans:

"The wait is over – we‘re hitting the road with our new tour!

Every concert on this tour will be a massive celebration, and we’re so pumped to make each one unforgettable. We’ve been working hard on new music and some cool surprises, and we’re ready to make this our biggest, most electrifying tour yet.

Tickets are available now! Make sure to grab yours before they’re gone."

The band has followed up with a tour trailer, which features a sneak peek of their new single. Check it out below.

Tour dates:

November 2025

1 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

12 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

14 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

15 - Leipzig, Germany - QUARTERBACK ARENA

16 - Dusseldorf, Germany - PSD Bank Dome

17 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

19 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

20 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyer-Halle

23 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

24 - Budapest, Hungary - MVM Dome

26 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

27 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

28 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

January 2026

17 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Ahoy RTM

18 - Paris, France - Zénith Paris (La Villette)

20 - Lyon, France - Radiant

22 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club

23 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center

25 - Lisbon, Portugal - Sala Tejo/MEO Arena

There is a lot to celebrate for Electric Callboy these days. Two years after the release of TEKKNO (2022), their label Century Media Records, their agency CONTRA Promotion as well as their management Exact Management surprised the band in Cologne while being a part of one of the biggest TV shows in Germany.

After multiple awards for their singles "Hypa Hypa" and "We Got The Moves" in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, the TEKKNO album has reached Gold status in Finland. Furthermore, the album has surpassed half a billion streams worldwide and the music videos for their singles are close to a quarter billion views. With over 250,000 tickets sold for their TEKKNO World Tour alongside playing in front of millions of people headlining festivals all over the world, this has been the most successful tour in the band's history. Their amazing live energy was also honored by Heavy Music Awards in the UK, winning an award for the third year in a row and the second time as "Best International Live Artist".

After a busy year of successful shows and festivals around the world, the band is set to play at major festivals this winter, starting at Toyosu Pit in Tokyo, Japan, which sold out just four weeks after the announcement. Electric Callboy's momentum continues with festival performances across the globe, reinforcing their lasting appeal and solidifying their status as a standout act in the music scene. Starting strong in 2025, they'll perform at the third sold-out edition of their own Escalation Fest on February 1st, with much more to come.

February

1 – Germany – Escalation Fest (SOLD OUT)

May

24-25 – UK – Slam Dunk

June

12-14 – Austria – Nova Rock

20-22 – Germany – Hurricane

25-28 – Norway – Tons Of Rock

26-28 – Finland – Provinssi

27-29 – Finland – Tuska

Additionally, building on the success of their recent collaboration with the Japanese band Babymetal with the track "RATATATA," they've launched a game where fans can showcase their dance skills and compete for a spot on the global leaderboard. Ready to join the challenge? Find out more at ratatata.io.