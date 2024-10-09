ELECTRIC CALLBOY – TEKKNO Album Anniversary Celebrated With Multiple Awards; Surpasses Half A Billion Streams

There is a lot to celebrate for Electric Callboy these days. Two years after the release of TEKKNO (2022), their label Century Media Records, their agency CONTRA Promotion as well as their management Exact Management surprised the band in Cologne while being a part of one of the biggest TV shows in Germany.

After multiple awards for their singles "Hypa Hypa" and "We Got The Moves" in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, the TEKKNO album has reached Gold status in Finland. Furthermore, the album has surpassed half a billion streams worldwide and the music videos for their singles are close to a quarter billion views. With over 250,000 tickets sold for their TEKKNO World Tour alongside playing in front of millions of people headlining festivals all over the world, this has been the most successful tour in the band's history. Their amazing live energy was also honored by Heavy Music Awards in the UK, winning an award for the third year in a row and the second time as "Best International Live Artist".

After a busy year of successful shows and festivals around the world, the band is set to play at major festivals this winter, starting at Toyosu Pit in Tokyo, Japan, which sold out just four weeks after the announcement. Electric Callboy's momentum continues with festival performances across the globe, reinforcing their lasting appeal and solidifying their status as a standout act in the music scene. Starting strong in 2025, they'll perform at the third sold-out edition of their own Escalation Fest on February 1st, with much more to come.

Live dates:

December

2 – Japan – Toyosu Pit (SOLD OUT)

6-8 – Australia – Good Things Festival

February

1 – Germany – Escalation Fest (SOLD OUT)

May

24-25 – UK – Slam Dunk

June

12-14 – Austria – Nova Rock

20-22 – Germany – Hurricane

25-28 – Norway – Tons Of Rock

26-28 – Finland – Provinssi

27-29 – Finland – Tuska

Additionally, building on the success of their recent collaboration with the Japanese band Babymetal with the track "RATATATA," they've launched a game where fans can showcase their dance skills and compete for a spot on the global leaderboard. Ready to join the challenge? Find out more at ratatata.io.

(Top photo: Christian Ripkens)