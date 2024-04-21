EMBR And THRUMM Join Forces On Cover Of "Albatross" By CORROSION OF CONFORMITY

Get ready to crank up the volume and immerse yourself in the raw power of old-school metal as Embr and Thrumm join forces to release their electrifying new single, a cover of "Albatross" by Corrosion Of Conformity. Combining elements of doom, sludge, southern rock, and heavy metal, this track is full of infectious energy and blistering riffs.

Hailing from Birmingham, Alabama, and Atlanta, Georgia, respectively, Embr and Thrumm bring their own unique flavors to the table, creating a sonic fusion that is as electrifying as it is unforgettable. With searing lead guitar breaks, pounding bass lines, and vocals that could wake the dead, "Albatross" pays homage to the classic metal sound while adding a modern twist.

Thrumm, with their blend of '70s hard rock swagger and doom-infused dankness, sets the stage for Embr's heavy drums, raw guitar, and unique vocal arrangements. Together, they create a sonic experience that is equal parts exhilarating and hypnotic, transporting listeners to a realm where the only rule is to let the music take control.

Compare with the original, released by Corrosion Of Conformity in 1994.