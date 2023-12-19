EMPIRES OF EUPHRATES Feat. DYING FETUS, MISERY INDEX Members Release Debut EP

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions have released the debut EP from Maryland atmospheric death metal act Empires Of Euphrates. Echoes Of Ancient Past is available now on CD and Digital formats along with merch. Empires Of Euphrates features Vincent Matthews (Dying Fetus, Criminal Element, Sadistic Torment), Kevin Talley (Decrepit Birth, Misery Index, Suffocation, Six Feet Under) and Jim Ross (Bandwhore). Order on Bandcamp.

Echoes Of Ancient Past is old school, ‘90s melodic atmospheric death metal, showcasing five original tracks plus a cover of the Krokus classic “Screaming In The Night”. Empires Of Euphrates recruited Joe Cincotta (Obituary, Suffocation, Castrator, Mortal Decay) of Full Force Studios for recorded, mixing and mastering duties.

Tracklisting:

“Spiritual Submission”

“A Kingdom With No King”

“Never Meant To Be”

“Screaming In The Night” (Krokus cover)

“Wars And Rumors Of Wars”

“Portals”

“A Kingdom With No King”: