ENTERPRISE EARTH To Release The Chosen Full-Length In January

Technical death metal behemoths, Enterprise Earth, will release their anticipated new full-length, The Chosen, January 14, 2022 via Entertainment One, today unveiling the record’s artwork, track listing, and first single.

Enterprise Earth reemerges in 2022 with their latest full-length, The Chosen, a masterpiece of monstrous brutality and enveloping ambiance. It is the band’s heaviest yet most diverse effort, with shifting attitude, vibe, and desperate aggression stitched throughout its songs. Brooding, thick with atmosphere, groove-driven, old-school death metal with modern flourishes, the music of Enterprise Earth switches gears from earth-shattering breakdowns to sickeningly slow sludge to blast furnace pummelling with seemingly effortless ease. Composition after composition is ominous, ambitious, lurching, and inviting, including Where Dreams Are Broken, The Failsafe Fallacy, This Hell, My Home, Sleep Is For The Dead, Temptress, and He Exists.

Vocalist, Dan Watson, is on a mission of “me against the world,” taking on personal struggle, isolation, self-doubt, and alienation like a man possessed, determined to persevere at all costs. It’s a fight for personal survival, rendered with painstaking passion by a gargantuan unmistakable voice. The Chosen was engineered, produced, mixed, and mastered by guitarist Gabe Mangold (now the group’s sole guitarist) save for the drums. Drummer Brandon Zackey tracked his relentlessly jaw-dropping and diverse drum performance with producer Jason Suecof (August Burns Red, Demon Hunter, Death Angel). Bassist Rob Saireh rounds out the Enterprise Earth lineup, bringing equally formidable power, dexterity, and groove.

Where Dreams Are Broken is the lead single off The Chosen. Here the band picks up right where they left off with Luciferous and 2020’s Foundation Of Bones EP writing aggressive and dynamic deathcore while incorporating unique progressive elements and stellar technicality. The track’s grinding groove and hook-laden chorus are perfect examples of their compositional growth while retaining their brutal staple sound.

Offers the band, “We’re tremendously excited to finally release ‘Where Dreams Are Broken’ as the first single from our coming album The Chosen. We felt this would be the right song to start off with as it features a few new elements that we’ve added to our songwriting in addition to bringing everything you would normally expect from us at 110%. We’ve put our heart and soul into this record and we hope you enjoy it. There is much, much more to come.”

The Chosen will be released on CD, LP, and digitally. Find preordering options here.

Tracklisting:

“Where Dreams Are Broken”

“Reanimate // Disintegrate”

“Unleash Hell”

“I Have To Escape”

“The Tower”

“They Have No Honor”

“Overpass”

“You Couldn’t Save Me”

“Unhallowed Path”

“Legends Never Die”

“My Blood, Their Sanitation”

“Skeleton Key”

“The Chosen”

“Atlas”