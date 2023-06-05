Exclusive: Look At The First METAL CHURCH Photo Of New Line-Up

This weekend during the Legions Of Metal festival at Reggies in Chicago, Illinois, Metal Church played the first concert of the Congregation Of Annihilation Tour with new singer Marc Lopes (Ross The Boss, Let Us Prey). For the first time all in the same place, check out the first official band photo below and watch for a full festival report tomorrow:







Lopes joined Metal Church in 2022 as the replacement for Mike Howe, who tragically committed suicide in 2021 at age 55. The band's current lineup is completed by guitarists Kurdt Vanderhoof and Rick Van Zandt, bassist Steve Unger, and drummer Stet Howland.

Metal Church Legions Of Metal setlist:

"Ton Of Bricks"

"Start The Fire"

"Battalions"

"Hitman"

"Pick A God And Prey"

"Burial At Sea"

"Psycho"

"Watch The Children Pray"

"Badlands"

"Fake Healer"

"Gods Of Wrath"

"Beyond The Black"

"Metal Church"

"The Human Factor"



Fan-fimed video: