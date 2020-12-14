Exclusive: SHEPHERD Premiere “Persephone” Guitar Playthrough Video

Denver Doom-rock outfit Shepherd have at long last unleashed their debut studio EP, First Hand, which came out November 20th on Destruent Records. Featuring their singles "Chariot" and "Persephone", First Hand blends the band's unmistakable penchant for pummeling riffs and low registers alongside engrossing textures and sprawling soundscapes. BraveWords is premiering a guitar playthrough of the track "Persephone". Watch below!

Speaking on the release of their debut EP, Shepherd comments, "Our sincerest thanks to everyone who helped us climb this mountain and to Juggernaut Audio [recording studio] as well as all of our listeners and supporters. This experience has been monumental for us as a band and as individuals and we are grateful to have the opportunity to share a part of ourselves with you."

First Hand is available to order via Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Sea Cave”

“Chariot”

“Wendigo”

“Vestigial”

“Persephone”

“The West”

“Chariot”:

“Persephone”: