EXTREME Guitarist NUNO BETTENCOURT - "Any Artist Who Has Told You 'I Do It For The Fans' Is Full Of Sh!t; You Do It For Yourself"

Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt recently spoke with Kylie Olsson while on tour and gave her a breakdown of his live rig. He also gets his nails done Check out the interview clip below.

Bettencourt: "Any artist who has told you, looked you in the eye and said 'I do it for the fans' is full of shit. Every single one of them. You do it for yourself, and that's okay. You love your fans, you love the relationship because you can't do this without them, but the fans will know if you're not doing it for yourself. The day I learned that... one of the tours we did in the clubs back in the day - playing nobody for nobody in the room - was Alice In Chains. Nobody was there (on the tour); we called it a roadie convention. We would ask our road crew to go out an be in the crowd so we could actually have an audience. I saw Layne (Staley) singing, his eyes closed just standing there, and it was so magnetic. I had chills that night: 'I wanna go where the fuck he's going; he's not here.' That's when it clicked for me. That's when I learned the math of a live show is, you're not here to be the clown to entertain the audience. The audience is coming in here to go with you."

Extreme will return to the UK and Europe to spark a new revolution that will take over stages from London to Milan and all points in-between. Non-stop touring behind their rapturously received new album, SIX, has already seen the band crisscross the US, as well as thrill audiences in Australia and Japan.

To set off this next leg of their journey and prepare fans for the Extreme live experience, the band shared a new video for "Thicker Than Blood" filmed from a unique perspective.

"With the 'Thicker Than Blood' video, we wanted to shoot a video that celebrates the fifth and most important member of the band — our fans," video co-director and Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt explains. "So we shot it from the fan's point of view."

Globe-spanning footage from California, Australia, and Japan shows just how intense the connection between band and fans can get in the live arena.

"No matter how great a band believes they are, you cannot achieve your dreams of touring the world and doing what you love most, performing, without your fans. It's the most important relationship in our career," Betterncourt continues.

Watch the video below:

With Living Colour supporting in the UK and many dates along the way already sold out, the excitement and anticipation for Extreme's return to these shores is electric... and "Thicker Than Blood" is high-wire proof of what the fuss is all about.

Extreme tour dates:

January

24 - Bergen Performing Arts Center - Englewood, NJ

26 - Foxwoods Casino Resort - Mashantucket, CT

27 - Tropicana Casino - Atlantic City, NJ

30 - Kodak Theatre - Rochester, NY

31 - Berglund Performing Arts Theater - Roanoke, VA

February

2 - Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races - Ranson, WV

3 - MGM Northfield Park Center Stage - Northfield, OH

6 - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall - Munhall, PA

7 - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

9 - River City Casino and Hotel - St. Louis, MO

10 - Four Winds Casino Resort – New Buffalo - New Buffalo, MI

13 - The Cotillion Ballroom - Wichita, KS

14 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

16 - Downstream Casino Resort - Quapaw, OK

17 - House of Blues Dallas - Dallas, TX

19 - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX

20 - House of Blues Houston - Houston, TX

23 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

24 - Fantasy Springs Casino - Indio, CA

25 - Hard Rock Casino Sacramento - Wheatland, CA

28 - The Bellwether - Los Angeles Downtown, CA

29 - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

March

2-7 - Monsters of Rock Cruise 2024 - Miami, FL

8 - Hard Rock Live Orlando - Orlando, FL

9 - Jannus Live - St Petersburg, FL

10 - Florida Theatre - Jacksonville, FL

12 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

13 - Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL

15 - Soundstage at Graceland - Memphis, TN

16 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

June

16 - Sala Riviera - Madrid, Spain

20-22 - Rock Imperium Festival 2024 - Cartagena, Spain

Extreme - Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt (guitar), Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums) - recently released their new album, SIX, via earMusic.

SIX was recorded at Nuno Bettencourt’s home studio in Los Angeles. The album swings between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry. Order SIX here.

SIX tracklisting:

"Rise"

"#Rebel"

"Banshee"

"Other Side Of The Rainbow"

"Small Town Beautiful"

"The Mask"

"Thicker Than Blood"

"Save Me"

"Hurricane"

"X Out"

"Beautiful Girls"

"Here's To The Losers"

“Other Side Of The Rainbow” video:

"Banshee" video:

"#Rebel" video:

"Rise" video: