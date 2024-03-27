EXTREME Rig Rundown With NUNO BETTENCOURT & PAT BADGER; Video
March 27, 2024, an hour ago
Nearly 40 years ago, Nuno Bettencourt walked into Mouradian Guitars Co in Boston where Pat Badger was working and they formed a bond that would change their worlds. In March of 2024, Pat Badger and Nuno Bettencourt, of multi-platinum band Extreme, along with their tech, John Thayer, invited Premier Guitar’s John Bohlinger to talk through their current rigs. Watch the video below:
Extreme - Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt (guitar), Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums) - released their latest album, SIX, last year via earMusic.
SIX was recorded at Nuno Bettencourt’s home studio in Los Angeles. The album swings between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry.
Order SIX here.
SIX tracklisting:
"Rise"
"#Rebel"
"Banshee"
"Other Side Of The Rainbow"
"Small Town Beautiful"
"The Mask"
"Thicker Than Blood"
"Save Me"
"Hurricane"
"X Out"
"Beautiful Girls"
"Here's To The Losers"
“Other Side Of The Rainbow” video:
"Banshee" video:
"#Rebel" video:
"Rise" video: